FDM Group (Holdings) plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 254 ($3.29) on Friday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.04. The company has a market capitalization of £277.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £498.20 ($646.01). Also, insider Sheila Flavell bought 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,292.92). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255. Insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

