FDM Group (LON:FDM) Issues Earnings Results

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%.

FDM Group Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:FDM opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.27) on Friday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £275.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.04.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.05%.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £498.20 ($646.01). Also, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,292.92). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

