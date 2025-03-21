Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

