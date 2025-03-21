FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $221.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.11. FedEx has a 1 year low of $223.38 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.