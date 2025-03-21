FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.93. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slightly down yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.59 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.000-18.600 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. FedEx has a one year low of $226.11 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

