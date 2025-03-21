Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Union Pacific, CSX, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of chemical or organic nutrient formulations stored by producers, distributors, or farmers to be used in enhancing soil fertility and supporting crop growth. These stocks are maintained to ensure a steady supply that meets seasonal agricultural demands, helping to optimize crop yields while managing supply chain fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,364. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. CSX has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,431. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

