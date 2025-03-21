Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,132,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 362,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4,703.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 309,926 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 9.8 %

BATS FBCG opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

