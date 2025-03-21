Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

