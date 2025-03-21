Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,780,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 655,146 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,305,000.

FELG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

