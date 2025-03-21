Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 743,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 315,447 shares.The stock last traded at $43.43 and had previously closed at $43.40.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 77,445.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782,532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,479,000.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

