Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 743,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 315,447 shares.The stock last traded at $43.43 and had previously closed at $43.40.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.