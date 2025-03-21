Fidelity National Information Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical volume of 4,470 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.03. 1,221,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,497. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.