Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

