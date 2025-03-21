Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

