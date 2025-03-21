Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of D opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

