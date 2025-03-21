Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

