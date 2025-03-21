Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

