Financial Contrast: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) and Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Rapport Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $198.77 million 1.44 -$18.90 million ($0.32) -15.38 Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.79 million ($13.84) -0.73

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapport Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Rapport Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.37%. Rapport Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.85%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Rapport Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals -9.51% -3.49% -2.90% Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson’s disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company’s pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.