Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,003,000. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 426,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,249,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.94 and its 200 day moving average is $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

