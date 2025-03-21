Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

