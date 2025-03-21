First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
