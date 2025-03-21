First Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $587.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. First Financial has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

