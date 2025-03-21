First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 391.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 665,920 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.95 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

