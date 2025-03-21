First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.