First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
