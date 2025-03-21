First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $50,825.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Solar Stock Down 0.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

