First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). 359,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 227,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

First Tin Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £17.52 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.88.

Get First Tin alerts:

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.