First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 47,630 shares.The stock last traded at $58.05 and had previously closed at $58.49.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

