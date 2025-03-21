First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

FPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 56,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,680. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

