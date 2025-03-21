First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNX stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,391,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

