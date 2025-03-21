Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $364,639.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
