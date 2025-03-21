Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

