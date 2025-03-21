Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

