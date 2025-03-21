Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FFC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.