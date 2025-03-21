Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FFC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

