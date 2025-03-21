Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

