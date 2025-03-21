Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. 19,974,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 60,560,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

