FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

