Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.
About Formula Systems (1985)
