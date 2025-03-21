Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.