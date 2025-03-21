FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FrontView REIT Stock Performance
FrontView REIT stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FrontView REIT
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FrontView REIT
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.