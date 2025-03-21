FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FrontView REIT stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

FVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

