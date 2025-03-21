FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 24,340 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $28.47.
FRP Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $537.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.49.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
