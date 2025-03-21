FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 24,340 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $28.47.

FRP Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $537.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FRP

FRP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FRP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.