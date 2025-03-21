FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

