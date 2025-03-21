FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.01% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $17,399,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $930.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

