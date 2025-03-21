Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,323,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 12,255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSHUF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Company Profile
