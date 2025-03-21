Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,323,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 12,255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSHUF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Company Profile

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

