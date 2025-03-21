Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%.
Fuchs Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Fuchs Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.