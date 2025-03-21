Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Fuchs Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

