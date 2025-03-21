Fundamental Research Analysts Give Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) a C$0.68 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price target on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Monument Mining Stock Up 3.7 %
MMY opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Monument Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Monument Mining
