Fundamental Research Analysts Give Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) a C$0.68 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price target on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MMY opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Monument Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

