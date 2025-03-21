Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,345,431 shares traded.

Futura Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.02. The firm has a market cap of £30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.25.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

