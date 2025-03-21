FY2025 Earnings Estimate for OLMA Issued By Lifesci Capital

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.12 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,551,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,257,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,304,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,370 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,631,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,154.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 901,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

