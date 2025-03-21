FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Logan Energy Issued By Cormark

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logan Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark analyst K. Baim expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logan Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logan Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.38.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

