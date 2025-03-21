FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DPM Issued By Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$18.46 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$18.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$67,460.80. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00. Insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $404,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

