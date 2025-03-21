Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) vs. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Critical Review

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 EnerSys 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.22%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Gauzy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than EnerSys.

This table compares Gauzy and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% EnerSys 9.23% 20.78% 10.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and EnerSys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million 1.70 -$79.27 million N/A N/A EnerSys $3.55 billion 1.08 $269.10 million $8.08 12.03

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy.

Summary

EnerSys beats Gauzy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

