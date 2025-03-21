GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GDS Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

