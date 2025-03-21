Gelion (LON:GELN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gelion Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Gelion stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 10.23 ($0.13). 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. Gelion has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.22.
About Gelion
