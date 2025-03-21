Gelion (LON:GELN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gelion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gelion stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 10.23 ($0.13). 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. Gelion has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.22.

About Gelion

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global -energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising two globally important next generation technologies: Lithium-Sulfur (LiS) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications. Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

